Flags in Guyana to be flown half-staff for slain Haitian president’s funeral

Flags in Guyana are to be flown at half-staff in Guyana on the day of the funeral for assassinated Haiti President Jovenel Moise, according to news release from the Office of the President.

President Moïse was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home in Port-au-Prince.

Some 28 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans were arrested immediately after the assassination. Three of the alleged gunmen were killed by Haitian security forces.

“In keeping with Proclamation No. 2 of 2021, which was issued on July 7, 2021, by His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, it is hereby advised that the funeral of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, the late President of Haiti will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021. As stated in the Proclamation, the National Flag must be flown at half-staff on the day of the funeral of the late President in solidarity with the Government and people of Haiti as they bid their final farewell,” the press release from the Office of the President stated.

Meanwhile, official ceremonies were held on Tuesday to honour Moïse while installing a new interim leader and arresting at least three police officers implicated in the killing, the Associated Press reported.

Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home, AP reported.