Floating Body of Linden Pensioner Found

The body of 69-year-old pensioner Ronald Gregory Muss, of Lot 463 Oronoque Street, Retrieve, Mackenzie Linden, was discovered on the eastern bank of the Demerara River within the vicinity of Courts Guyana on Wednesday at about 17:48hrs.

Police in the division said that the deceased was reportedly near-sighted and feeble due to nerve issues. He was last seen alive by his niece about 09:40 hours when he reportedly left home to visit the NIS Linden Branch in the area. When he did not return after some time, checks were made for him without success. A boat operator told police that while offloading passengers at the Courts Landing he observed the body of the man lying in the water close to the landing, and he immediately made a report to the police.