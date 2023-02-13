Fluctuation in electricity causes Windsor Forest deadly blaze – GFS 

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has disclosed that the deadly Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD) fire was caused by fluctuations in electricity that led to arcing and sparking that ignited nearby combustibles.

In a press release on Monday, the Fire Service said also affected was a one-storey wooden building located at Lot 197 7th Street, Windsor Forest.

“Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, a GPL meter and 2 meters of PVC piping were destroyed, while a staircase and western wall were damaged,” the GFS said.

Additionally, a wooden and galvanized shed was slightly damaged, while a wooden fence located at Lot 208, 7th Street, Windsor Forest, was destroyed.

It was reported that the Fire Service was alerted of the fire at about 14:16h and dispatched fire tenders to the location.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by 60-year-old Rajindra Mohabir, which he occupied with his wife and two sons.

The building also housed a grocery store and a small church.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, and Mohabir lost his life.

Mohabir had returned to the burning building to save his grandson, who was already out.

