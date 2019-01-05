FLY JAMAICA AIRCRAFT REMOVED FROM CRASH SITE

I nvestigations into that Fly Jamaica incident at the CJIA is still ongoing. The aircraft has been removed from the crash site as investigations continue. More in this report from Handell Duncan .

A team of investigators has been assembled to look into the circumstances surrounding that November 9, incident at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport where a Fly Jamaica Boeing 757 plane headed for Toronto, Canada decided to return to the airport minutes after takeoff, after it was discovered that the plane might have not made the journey as a result of technical difficulties. While an initial report was compiled on the incident, there are Investigations to be done.

The need for external investigators is also a relevant factor since the airline is registered in Jamaica, Minister Ferguson explained.

Nightly News has been able to confirm that the aircraft was removed from the crash site a few weeks ago.

Fly Jamaica on its website, says that the Airline continues to work closely with the authorities to identify the underlining cause of the indecent.