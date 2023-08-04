Fmr. Chief Education Officer killed by stray bullet at Plaisance Line Top

Former Chief Education Officer Olato Sam was killed on Friday morning after he was struck by a stray bullet while liming with friends at Plaisance Railway Embankment (Line Top), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that Sam of Youth Place, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown was shot and killed around 00:30h.

This publication was informed that the former Chief Education Officer was at the Gold Rush Bar at Plaisance Railway Embankment when a fight broke out between two males.

During the scuffle, two loud explosions suspected of gunshots were heard, and Sam fell to the ground.

He was picked up by one of his friends and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A gunshot wound was seen to Sam’s upper left side chest. Investigations are ongoing.

