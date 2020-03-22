FOGGING EXERCISE BY MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Advisory from the Vector Control Services

Residents are hereby notified that there will be a fogging exercise in your area from 6:30 AM.

You are also advised to take the following precautions:

Cover all drinking water and secure all food stuff (Uncooked and Cooked)

Secure all pets and poultry

Keep all Asthmatic cases away from fogging (Droplets)

Open all windows to allow mist entry into your homes

The insecticide is environmentally friendly

Thank you for your cooperation

Homeowners can take the following steps to prevent mosquitos breeding on their own property:

Destroy or dispose of tin cans, old tires, buckets, unused plastic swimming pools or other containers that collect and hold water. Do not allow water to accumulate in the saucers of flowerpot, cemetery urns or in pet dishes for more than (2) two days. Clean debris from rain gutters and remove any standing water under or around structures, or on flat roofs. Check around faucets and air conditioner units and repair leaks or eliminate puddles that remain for several days. Change the water in birdbaths and wading pools at least once a week and stock ornamental pool with top feeding predacious minnows known as mosquito fish these minnows are about 1”- 1-1/2” inches in length and can be purchased or native fish can be seined from streams and creeks locally. Fill or drain puddles, ditches and swampy areas, and either remove drain or fill tree holes and stumps with mortar. These areas may be treated with Abate 1%sand granules. Eliminate seepage from cisterns, cesspools and septic tanks. Eliminate standing water around animal watering troughs. Flush livestock water troughs twice a week. Check for trapped water in plastic or canvas traps used to cover boats, pools, etc. Arrange the traps to drain the water. Check around construction sites or do-it-yourself improvements to ensure that proper backfilling and grading prevent drainage problem. Irrigate lawn and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days.

If ditches do not flow and contain stagnant water for one week or longer, they can produce large numbers of mosquitoes. Report such conditions to Mosquito Control or Public Health Office. Do not attempt to clean these ditches because they may be protected by wetland regulations.