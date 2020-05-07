Foreign Minister meets with ABCE Union Heads of Mission

High Commissioner of Canada to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Her Excellency, Lilian Chatterjee, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, His Excellency Greg Quinn, Ambassador of the United States, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU), His Excellency Fernando Ponz Cantó, earlier today met Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, to discuss developments related to the recount of ballots following the March 2, 2020 general elections.

Dr. Cummings conveyed that the Government of Guyana valued their participation, which, as international observers, could provide an effective means to verify the genuineness and transparency of the electoral process. Further, she noted that, “Undoubtedly, we are all pleased that this process is now on its way and will expeditiously and in a transparent manner produce credible and final results of our elections”.

Meanwhile, the Heads of the Foreign Missions agreed that the ongoing recount process was extremely important.