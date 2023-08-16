FOREIGN SECRETARY CALLS FOR INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS TO GUYANA’S LABOR SHORTAGE

Renata Burnette brings us a report for HGP Nightly News highlighting the persistent labor shortage issue in Guyana’s rapidly growing sectors. Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud calls for innovative solutions to address this challenge. With the country facing a workforce deficit of approximately 100,000 individuals, the report delves into the factors contributing to the shortage and explores the potential impact on various sectors.
