Foreigner Pilots, Internet tech arrested after illegally landing in Guyana

-men claim plane ‘crash landed’, no damages to plane observed by cops

Two Brazilians and one Venezuelan were arrested in Guyana after they were discovered on board of an aircraft that landed at the Nine (9) Miles Airstrip, Issano, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) late last night (Sunday).

They reportedly discovered inside of a red and white ‘206 Cessna’ plane suspected to be a Brazilian aircraft around 22:20h on Sunday.

The three (3) foreigners in police custody are a 38-year-old Brazilian pilot, from Boa Vista, Brazil, a 35-year-old Internet Technician from Manaus, Brazil, and a 29-year-old pilot from Temeremo, Venezuela.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the three foreign nationals were questioned using Google Translator about their illegal presence in the country, and they stated that they were en route to Suriname with another aircraft when that plane developed mechanical problems.

“As a result of the observation, the pilot crashed landed the aircraft at 9 Miles which caused one of the occupants to sustain a fractured right arm and minor bruises about his face of which he confirmed he received from the sudden impact. Further information received, suggested that the other aircraft crashed, but same was not located. The aircraft was examined but there was no visible damage seen on it, searches were also conducted on the aircraft in the presence of the three (3) passengers onboard and on their person also but nothing illegal was found,” the press release further stated.

According to the GPF, further searches were conducted in the vicinity where the aircraft was found but nothing illegal was found there either.

The three men were arrested and taken into custody along with their personal belongings such as their Cellular phones, Satellite phone, Identification Card and other items.

Meanwhile, the aircraft remains on the ground under police security.

Investigations into the matter continue.