Former Assistant Police Commissioner, senior police ranks charged with multi-million dollar fraud at GPF

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kevin Adonis, Sergeants Jermaine Fraser and Michael Corbin along with Corporal Rawle Haynes of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were hauled before the Court on Friday (today) after they were fingered in a multi-million dollar fraud committed at the Force’s Finance Department.

The quartet appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where they were not required to plea to the indictable charge that was read to each of them.

The first charge stated that Police Sergeants Fraser and Corbin, Corporal Haynes and the then ACP Adonis between March 26, 2019, and March 29, 2019, at Georgetown, conspired together with each other and persons unknown, while being public officers, employed by the GPF and stole $19,030,767, belonging to the GPF, their employer.

It was further alleged that on March 26, 2019, Sergeant Corbin at the GPF’s Finance Office located at Eve Leary, Georgetown, electronically entered a payment voucher in the sum of $19,030,767, resulting in inauthentic data, with the intent that it be considered or acted upon by the Ministry of Finance’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) staff as if it was authentic, regardless of whether or not the said data was directly readable or intelligible.

The last charge stated that on March 29, 2019, Corporal Haynes at Georgetown, while being a public officer, employed by the GPF, stole 19,030,767, money belonging to the GPF, his employer.

In relation to the joint charge, the men were each released on $150,000 bail while Sergeant Corbin and Corporal Haynes were granted $100,000 and $50,000 bail respectively for the latter charges.

Former ACP Adonis was represented by attorney-at-law Mark Waldon, attorney Dextor Todd represented Corporal Haynes, Sergeant Corbin was represented by his lawyer, Patrice Henry, and Sergeant Fraser was represented by attorney, Latchmi Rahamat.

The four (4) men were instructed to make their next Court appearance on April 12, this year.

Last year, Sergeants Corbin and Fraser appeared before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty, after being slapped with 21 fraud charges.

The duo had been charged for stealing $11.3M from the GPF Finance Department in one day.

The two (2) Police Sergeants were not required to plead to the indictable offense which stated that on April 4, 2019, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant at the GPF Finance Office, with intent to defraud, they intentionally made false entries into the accounts of their employer.

The charge stated that they falsely entered the sum of $11,385,000 into the IFMIS without the existence of payment vouchers.

On their first court appearance, they were each released on $250,000 bail.