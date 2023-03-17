FORMER AUDITOR GENERAL ACCUSES GOV’T OF NOT FOLLOWING TENDERING PROCESS FOR ELECTRONIC ID CARDS

Issuing contracts without Public Advertisement & Consultations with the National Procurement & Tender Administration Board Committee is breaching the law, says Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran as he accuses the government of breaching the 2003 Procurement Act. Antonio Dey tells us why
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on