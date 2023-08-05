The country was shocked on Friday morning by the news that Former Chief Education Officer Olatto Sam was shot dead outside a bar at the Plaisance line top on the East Coast of Demerara. The incident has left the community and the nation in disbelief, and investigations are underway to uncover the details of this tragic event. Travis Chase was at the scene and will provide a comprehensive report.
FORMER CHIEF EDUCATION OFFICER SHOT DEAD – A STRAY BULLET STRUCK HIM, SOURCES
