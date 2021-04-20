Former cop Derek Chauvin convicted of murder, manslaughter in the death of George Floyd

A guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, on Tuesday (today) and former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

This is according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution which stated that Chauvin, 45,was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, all of which require the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.

Judge Peter Cahill said sentencing would happen in about eight (8) weeks.

Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he was handcuffed and taken into custody following the verdict.

Floyd died in May, last year, after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

“The jury — six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial — deliberated over parts of two days in Minneapolis, a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest. The verdict arrived after about 10 hours of deliberations. The verdict came after 45 witnesses and three weeks of testimony.”

President Joe Biden is reported to have told the White House press pool on Tuesday, “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view. in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.” Biden confirmed he called Floyd’s family on Monday to offer prayers and said he “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.”

“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution news, after closing arguments were done, Cahill rejected a defense request for a mistrial based in part on comments from California Rep. Maxine Waters, who said “we’ve got to get more confrontational” if Chauvin isn’t convicted of murder.

The judge told Chauvin’s attorney: “Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” He called her comments “abhorrent” and “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch.”

“The jury, anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered until they reached a verdict, spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong. The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.”