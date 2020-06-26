FORMER GDF CAPTAIN DISAPPOINTED IN CARICOM CHAIR’S “UNTIMELY” STATEMENT

Following the statement by Chair of CARICOM, Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, many have described her speech as being delivered from an “ill-informed and prejudicial” position. Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Daniel Seeram is one such who urges the Chair to allow the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to do its work.

Speaking at the Thursday night’s broadcast of Straight Up, the former Captain said the statement provided by Hon. Mottley is “just untimely and uncalled for.”

He noted his disappointment to see leaders behave in such manner, interfering in the internal affairs of Guyana.

“I hold firm to what our Commander and Chief says, we don’t get involved in the internal affairs of any other nation and I wish that others would not get involved in the internal issues in our nation,” Seeram said. He reminded that Guyana has a constitution that guides the nation on what to do.

He opined that the Barbados Prime Minister may not have delved into the report compiled by the CARICOM observer team before making her comments.

“I don’t think that she actually read the report. In any position of leadership, if I see 18 percent, I’m not moving past the first page of the report because it is a waste of time. 18 percent, I mean it’s not even 20 percent, you can’t even say that you saw a fifth of what’s going on.” Seeram noted.