FORMER GDF CAPTAIN STILL PURSUING APPEAL AGAINST LIFE SENTENCE FOR KILLING SPOUSE

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Orwain Sandy, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020 for the murder of his reputed wife, indicates his continued interest in pursuing his case at the Court of Appeal. Tiana Cole has more on this in her report.
