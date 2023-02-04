FORMER PRESIDENT GRANGER OBJECTS TO JUSTICE SINGH PRESIDING OVER $2.6B LIBEL TRIAL

Former President of Guyana, David Granger, has raised objections to the assigned judge for his $2.6 billion libel suit against the Guyana Times, Stabroek News, Kaieteur News, and Public Relations Specialist Christopher “Kit” Nascimento. Through his lawyer, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, Granger has questioned the impartiality of High Court Judge Navindra Singh and his ability to preside over the trial fairly.

The case in question involves allegations of defamatory statements against the former president by the defendants. This development raises concerns over the judiciary’s independence and its members’ impartiality in dispensing justice.

Granger’s legal proceedings and objections have garnered significant public attention and sparked discussions over the importance of impartiality in the judicial system. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for freedom of speech and press freedom in Guyana. It remains to be seen how the objections raised by the former president will be addressed and how the trial will proceed. Find out more from Tiana Cole.

Like this: Like Loading...