Former Teacher remanded for murder of grandmother

22-year-old Stephanie Gamell, a former teacher of Richmond Village, Essequibo Coast, was on Friday slapped with a murder charge and remanded to prison.

Stephanie was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that between November 26 and 27, 2022, she murdered her grandmother Agata Gamell, at Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

She appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison until February 27, 2023, to disclose statements.

Reports are that during the period mentioned above, Stephanie visited her grandmother, along with her one-month-old baby. But the following morning, screams and tramping were heard.

Upon investigating, neighbours were greeted by Stephanie and were told that her baby had died.

But not long after, the elderly woman’s body was found with stabbed wounds.

