Foulis Woman Gets $75k Bail On Narcotics Charge

Twenty-eight-year-old Surujdai Hussain of Foulis, ECD appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was granted bail for a narcotics related charge. Husain, who pleaded not guilty was granted bail in the sum of $75,000. The case has been postponed until September 21,

2022 for trial.

Husain was arrested on March, 26 by ranks of Cove & John Police Station and charged on the 29th for the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5 (1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Act Chapter 10:10.