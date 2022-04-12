Foulis Woman’s Life allegedly snuffed out by husband after years of Abuse

After years of abuse and threats to end both their lives, Savitrie Raj became Guyana’s latest domestic violence statistic after her husband made good on his promise in the wee hours of Tuesday morning .

The married couple’s son, who resides at Lot 563 Fifteenth Street Foulis, ECD with them, told investigators of his father’s abusive behavior and constant threats to end his mother’s life as well as his.

On the 12th of April, around 1:00 hours, the son told investigators that he was in the lower flat of his home when he heard his mother scream. When he rushed to the upper flat of their Foulis home, he discovered the body of his mother lying on a bed with blood about her body in a bedroom. His father then made good his escape by jumping through the window.

An emergency medical technician attached to Melanie Fire Station was summoned and responded immediately and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.Wounds seen to her face and neck.

The body was escorted to Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.

Checks were made in the area for the suspect but he was not apprehended.

Investigations are ongoing.