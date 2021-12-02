Four charged for attempting to bribe police and obtaining money by false pretence

The Police are reporting that 4 persons have been charged in connection with the $700,000 bribe money at the Golden Grove Police Station on November 27 and and obtaining money by false pretence.

They have been identified as Vishal ‘Running Man’ Munilall, 34, of Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD), 37-year-old Vickram Munilall along with Deodharry Odit, 26, a businessman of Kitty, Georgetown and Kuluwattie Munilall of Houston EBD.

The two brothers along with Odit were placed on $140,000 bail for attempting to bribe a police officer with $700,000 and obtaining money by false pretence.

They appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. Vickram and Deodharry were also placed on $100,000 bail each.

Meanwhile, Vishal and Deodharry along with a 25-year-old woman, Kuluwattie Munilall of Houston were also charged with attempting to bribe a police officer.

They all pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Magistrate Latchman and were granted $40,000 bail each.

Both matters were postponed until January 04, 2022.