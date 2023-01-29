Four homeless after fire destroys Grove house

A one-flat wooden house at Lot 243 Downer Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was destroyed by fire on Saturday, displacing a family of four.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said it was alerted of the fire at about 13:10h and dispatched two water tenders from the Eccles and Diamond Fire Stations.

HGP Nightly News understands that the house was owned by Belinda Bunbury and occupied by 31-year-old Ivy David and three others.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze was a result of a fluctuation in electricity, which caused an overload in the electrical panel, resulting in an explosion that ignited and spread to nearby combustible materials.

“Four persons were left homeless as the fire destroyed the building and all its contents before being extinguished,” the GFS noted.

