FOUR PERSONS CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH HARESH SINGH MURDER

The Guyana Police Force have revealed that four persons who were arrested by ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit were charged on 29th June, 2021 with Murder: “Contrary to Common Law” committed on Haresh Singh with occurred on 9th September, 2020 at Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice.



Those charged are:

•Philip Anderson called ‘Ratman’, MN, age 29 years of Lot 25 # 3 Village, West Coast Berbice



•Joel Gittins called ‘Bolo’, age 27 years of Jangotown, East Coast Demerara



•Gladston Henry called Gladwin Henry, aka ‘Soldier man’, age 27 years of # 3 Village, West Coast Berbice



•Charles Scott called ‘Bucko’, age 21 years of lot 29 Jarvis Street Rosignol, Berbice



The charge was read to the accused persons by Magistrate Peter Hugh at Fort Wellington Magistrate Court virtually. They were not required to plead, and they were remanded to prison. The case has been postponed to 12th July 2021 and transferred to Blairmont Magistrate Court for report.