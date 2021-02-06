Four persons left homeless after fire completely destroys house

A 22-year-old man is now in the lockups after he allegedly set the two (2)-storeyed building he was residing in, on fire, rendering three (3) others who lived there homeless.

The fire took place on Friday (yesterday) afternoon at the Endfield village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect resided in the bottom flat of the house while 25-year-old Haresh Mangru, his wife and his brother lived in the upper flat.

Mangru reported that around 16:30h on the day in question, he was on his farm which is a short distance away from his home, when he heard persons in the area shouting “fire!”

He explained that when he looked towards the sky he noticed smoke coming from the direction of his house and Mangru rushed home.

However, by the time he arrived at the house, the back of the two (2)-storeyed structure was already engulfed by flames.

The New Amsterdam Fire Station was contacted but by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the building was completely destroyed.

Persons told the police that they had witnessed the 22-year-old suspect setting the structure on fire. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.