FOUR SISTERS REMANDED TO PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER OF 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Four women appeared in court on Tuesday morning to answer to an attempted murder charge, after a 16-year-old Venezuelan national suffered life-threatening injuries following an incident last week Friday.

Venezuelan sisters- Evelyn Alfonso, 22, and Roxanna Alfonso, 20, and their two 14 and 16-year-old sisters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were not required to plea when they appeared before City Magistrate Clive Nurse. The charge alleged that on January 28, 2022, they attempted to murder the teen.

The 22 and 20-year-old women were remanded into custody. However, their younger siblings were remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

On the day in question, it was reported that the victim whilst in the company of her aunty was confronted by the quartet at Cummings Street, Georgetown. The younger siblings, armed with knives allegedly ambushed the victim and her aunt. The older sisters reportedly had bricks.

The girl was stabbed to the neck by the two teen sisters and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Her condition is listed as serious but stable.

The ordeal was captured on camera and was widely circulated.

The sisters are due back in court on Friday, February 11, 2022.