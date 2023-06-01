Four students confess to setting Karasabai girls’ hostel on fire

Four male students have confessed to setting the St. Angela’s girls’ hostel in Karasabai, Region Nine, on fire.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), which noted that the blaze started between 02:30h and 03:00h on Thursday.

According to the Police, the male students set the building on fire after the caretaker chased them from the premises.

A total of 19 females evacuated the building unhurt, and an alarm was raised.

Ranks of the Karasabai Police Station and villagers immediately formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire.

The alleged suspects are presently in custody, assisting with further investigations.

