Four-Year-Old hospitalized after being stabbed by mother’s lover, Woman in Custody

4-year-old Zahara Lewis of Timehri Cemetery Road, East Bank Demerara, is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation, where she remains in a critical but stable condition after being stabbed by her mother’s partner.

The horrific incident occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at about 20:10hrs, by a 28-year-old female.

According to the victim’s 28 year old mother – she and the suspect share an intimate relationship and are living together.

According to the police, on Sunday the suspect returned home from work and an argument began between the duo which at one point became confrontational. It is said that the victim’s mother picked her up and had her in her hands. She notified the suspect that she was leaving because she is frustrated with the repetitive arguments between them.

The suspect then armed herself with a knife, approached the victim’s mother, and dealt a stab at her body, which ended up stabbing the victim in her left side abdomen. After which the suspect made good her escape.

The victim was subsequently taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was treated and immediately transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek advanced medical treatment where she is now a patient in a critical but stable condition.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after she turned herself in to police at Timehri Police Station in the company of her lawyer and is assisting with the investigations.