Four years in jail, $39M fine for man busted with 57 lbs cocaine at Timehri cargo company

Christopher Michael Douglas was on Wednesday sentenced to four years behind bars and fined $39 million after pleading guilty to having almost 57.35 pounds of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Douglas, 37, of Providence East Bank Demerara (EBD), was sentenced by Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) intercepted motor car PWW 5561 driven by Douglas on Sunday during a routine operation at a cargo company adjacent to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri.

The car was searched, which led to the discovery of the cocaine, a 9mm pistol, and a magazine with 14 matching rounds.

CANU had said that the cocaine had a street value of approximately $27 million.

