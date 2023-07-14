Four years in jail, $4.9M fine for businessman found with cocaine in Eccles home  

Businessman Michael Andrew Morgan was sentenced to four years behind bars and fined $4.9 million on Friday.

Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce handed down the sentence in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.

Earlier this month, Morgan, 53, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was found guilty of trafficking 3.27 kilograms of cocaine.

In handing down the sentence, Magistrate Scarce considered the serious nature and prevalence of the crime and the quantity of cocaine found at Morgan’s home.

Attorney-at-Law Glen Hanoman represented the convicted drug dealer, while Attorney-at-Law Thalia Thompson appeared for the prosecution.

The businessman made his first court appearance on June 28, 2022. Despite applications before Magistrate Scarce and High Court Judge Justice Gino Persaud, he was never granted bail.

On June 27, 2022, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), acting on intelligence, went to the businessman’s home in Eccles and conducted a search in his presence.

During the search, a quantity of cocaine, 27 9mm rounds, a .32 Taurus firearm, along with one magazine, and 25 matching .32 rounds were discovered.

Andrew is the brother of convicted drug trafficker Peter Morgan, who was released from a United States prison in 2015 after serving a 10-year sentence for conspiring to import, possess and distribute cocaine between December 2001 and August 2003.

