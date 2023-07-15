FOUR YEARS IN JAIL, $4.9M FINE FOR POPULAR BUSINESSMAN WHO TRAFFICKED 7LBS OF COCAINE

Tiana Cole brings us an update on a significant court case involving a businessman charged with drug trafficking. One week after being found guilty of trafficking seven pounds of cocaine, the businessman has been sentenced to four years of imprisonment. Additionally, he has been fined a substantial amount of $4.9 million. This ruling underscores the seriousness of the offense and serves as a deterrent against drug-related activities.
