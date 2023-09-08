Over four years ago, a popsicle vendor, Kurt Duncan, was tragically shot and killed at Seeta’s Bar on Station Street, Kitty. The suspect, a former policeman, remains at large despite the passage of time. The police have recently re-issued a wanted bulletin for this individual. Here is Shemar Alleyne with the details.
FOUR YEARS LATER, POLICE STILL HUNTING FOR EX COP OVER SEETA’S BAR MURDER
