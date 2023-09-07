Four years later, Police still hunting for ex-cop over Seeta’s Bar murder

It has been more than four years since Kurt Duncan, a popsicle vendor of Lot 192 North Sophia, Georgetown, was shot and killed at Seeta’s Bar, at Station Street, Kitty, and the Police are still hunting for the suspect, who is a former Policeman.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday re-issued a wanted bulletin for Keon David, whose last known address is Sophia, Greater Georgetown, for questioning in relation to the murder.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of David is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149, or the nearest police station.

Duncan, a father of six, was shot and killed on July 29, 2019, after he intervened in a scuffle between a man who was cleaning the nightspot and a woman.

During the brawl, Duncan attempted to quieten the situation, during which a man seated nearby allegedly whipped out a gun and shot the father of six in the right chest.

The popsicle vendor was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Like this: Like Loading...