 FOURTEEN OF 17 GENERATOR SETS ADDED TO THE NATIONAL GRID – WILL THIS END OUR BLACKOUT WOES?



With 14 out of the 17 generator sets and six step-up transformers installed at the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) Columbia, East Coast Demerara sub-station, there’s anticipation around whether this significant upgrade to the national grid will curtail the frequent blackouts experienced across Guyana. This development represents a crucial step in enhancing the capacity and reliability of the country’s power supply infrastructure, aiming to address the longstanding issue of power outages. Kerese Gonsalves explores whether these installations will effectively end the nationwide blackout episodes.

