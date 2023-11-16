A fourth individual has pleaded guilty to the murder of four fishermen during a pirate attack on the Corentyne River in 2016. This person will face sentencing on December 4th
FOURTH MAN NOW PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDERING BERBICE FISHERMEN DURING 2016 PIRATE ATTACK
