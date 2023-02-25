France signals intention to establish embassy in Guyana 

Non-Resident Ambassador of the French Republic to Guyana, Nicolas de Lacoste, paid a courtesy call on the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, on Friday.

During the visit, which was held at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Georgetown, Ambassador de Lacoste expressed that the French Republic is interested in strengthening its relationship with Guyana and is desirous of participating in the transformational development Guyana is currently undergoing.

He signaled his government’s intention to establish a full-fledged embassy in Georgetown. Currently, his office is located in Paramaribo, Suriname, serving both Guyana and Suriname.

The Attorney General and Ambassador de Lacoste discussed areas of law that are of mutual interest to France and Guyana and pledged to continue to cooperate in advancing these issues for the betterment of the two nations.

