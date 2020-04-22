Fraudsters attempting to fleece GTT customers with “care packages” from company

–scammers contacting public to “collect monies” from for bill payments

Scammers are currently trying to capitalize on vulnerabilities of citizens in Guyana during the COVID-19 pandemic by preying on individuals under the pretext of being employed by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and advertising “care packages” at a cost of $3,000 each.

As a result of the plethora of queries and reporters from GTT customers over the past week, the telecommunications giant is now warning the public to be on the alert for scammers in this regard.

In a press release moments ago, GTT’s Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris,

reminded that approved GTT promotional activity is listed on the company’s social media platforms and its website – https://www.gtt.co.gy/promotions/.

“It is disturbing that fraudsters will try to take advantage during this vulnerable season. I am pleading with the public to not fall prey to these scams. GTT will never ask anyone to pay for acts of kindness from the company,” she stated.

While the company has distributed COVID-19 care packages to cancer patients and care providers through the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Oncology Unit and the Beacon Foundation, it has not indicated intentions of distributing such to the public at this time.

According to the GTT, and any caller claiming such would be doing so from a point of intended deception.

Harris also indicated that the company has received information where persons have been purporting to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT and have are offering to “pick up monies to pay bills” on behalf of GTT.

“GTT does not have a system where we are picking up monies from persons’ homes to pay bills on their behalf. There are established methods through which payment can be made. These can be found on https://bit.ly/HowtoPayBills and include MMG agents, local banks, onecart or HeroCarts.”

The company’s PRO urged that persons visit the GTT’s promotions page to familiarize themselves with various payment methods that are being offered or to telephone 0488 for any queries.

“We ask that you stay alert while we work with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to bring these persons to justice. Fraud and attempt to defraud is a serious crime, punishable by law,” the press statement added.