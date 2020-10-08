Fraudsters contacting individuals to make $100,000 payment for house lot

-Ministry urging populace to be alert for impersonators, fake telephone calls

In light of the series of complaints and queries about the allocation of house lots to single parents in certain housing development areas by persons purporting to be the Housing Minister, Collin Croal, the government is urging the public to be alert for telephone calls in this regard.

Several persons have complained that they would have received telephone calls by individuals who stated that were calling on behalf of the Housing Ministry to offer opportunities of securing house lots in the Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Dairy, West Bank Demerara (WBD) areas for the cost of GY$100,000.00.

HGP Nightly News understands that information communicated to the Housing Ministry about these incidents are that the persons being contacted are being asked to send monies to an MMG Account which is falsely being linked to the Office of the First Lady, Arya Alli, under the pretext of making payment for a house lot.

According to the Housing Ministry it has made it clear that no land allocation is made directly from the Minister’s Office and that all allocations are made by the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) using the prescribed procedures established by the agency.

The process of securing a house lot commences with an official application (which can be purchased at the Ministry’s Head Office located on Brickdam, Georgetown, for GY$200, a valid form of identification (passport or national identification card), proof or affidavit of income, TIN certificate, and marriage certificate if applicable.

These documents must then be submitted to the CH&PA office directly, where applications are lodged following a short interview after which the applications are processed using a chronological method.

Additionally, persons can also visit the CH&PA website: WWW.CHPA.GOV.GY.

It must be noted that applications and interviews are done at the Regional offices which are located at: Vreed-en-Hoop Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Compound Region Three 3, Anna Regina, RDC Compound, Region Two, Fort Wellington RDC compound Region Five, New Amsterdam, RDC Compound, Region Six, Lethem, Region Nine and Linden, Region Ten.

“The Ministry, wishes to again caution persons against participating in any unlawful transactions, which will only result in lost. The agency recognises the demand for housing is great and is growing and it presents an atmosphere for the criminal elements to thrive on persons’ gullibility during this period. The Ministry assures all applicants, that applications will be dealt with in due process as we recognise the demand and the need for adequate housing as a basic human right.”