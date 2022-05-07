Freak storm wreaks havoc in Region 5

Roofs were blown off, electricity poles were felled, and homes were damaged in the Experiment, Bath, West Coast Berbice in region 5 following heavy winds and rains last night.

Regional Vice Chairman Rion Peters and Regional Councillor/Vice Chairman of MMA-ADA Mohamed Zaid Raffeeoodeen are currently on the ground assessing the situation.

It is yet to be determined how many households were affected in the storm. No one was said to receive any injury at the time of this report.

Dating back to 2017 and 2010, similar storms severely affected resident in the Bath Settlement areas.

(Photo credit: Amar Bindra)

(Region 5 Information Department)