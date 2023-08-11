FREE UNIVERSITY EDUCATION A FOREGONE CONCLUSION PRESIDENT ALI

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has confirmed the commitment to providing all Guyanese with free access to education at the University of Guyana. Highlighting his government’s swift action on delivering its manifesto promises, the Head of State emphasized that this educational guarantee is inevitable. Tiana Cole offers an in-depth look in her latest report.
