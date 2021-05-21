Friends, family protest “inaction” in probe of robbery accused man shot to death by cops

–Home Affairs Minister assures that matter is currently under investigation

Several persons turned up today at the Ministry of Home Affairs located on Brickdam, Georgetown, to stage a protest for the “seeming inaction” in the investigation of the fatal shooting of robbery accused Peter Headley while he was being taken by the cops to the Providence Police Station, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Saturday.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, met with the 18 persons around 11:30h on Friday (today) and assured close relatives and friends of the now dead Headley that the matter was under investigation by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) was involved in the investigation and that the Police Complaint’s Authority was notified.

According to a statement from the Minister, Minister Benn “also had two very close relatives of Mr. Headley accompany him to his office where an open microphone call was made to the Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie who repeated the previously mentioned assurances. Both the Minister and the Commissioner noted grave concerns of the relatives and friends with respect to the effect and fears relating to Police misconduct.”