FUGITIVE AMENDMENT BILL AIMED AT COMBATING ORGANIZED AND TRANSNATIONAL CRIMES

The National Assembly has made a crucial stride in the fight against organized and transnational crimes. On Monday, they passed a bill amending Section 24 of the Principal Act. This amendment broadens the range of documents that can be used as evidence in extradition proceedings. Tiana Cole will offer a more comprehensive report on this legislative change, detailing its potential impact and how it could bolster the efficacy of international legal cooperation. More information is in Tiana Cole’s report.

