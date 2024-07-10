Wednesday, July 10, 2024
FUGITIVE AMENDMENT BILL AIMED AT COMBATING ORGANIZED AND TRANSNATIONAL CRIMES
FUGITIVE AMENDMENT BILL AIMED AT COMBATING ORGANIZED AND TRANSNATIONAL CRIMES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The National Assembly has made a crucial stride in the fight against organized and transnational crimes. On Monday, they passed a bill amending Section 24 of the Principal Act. This amendment broadens the range of documents that can be used as evidence in extradition proceedings. Tiana Cole will offer a more comprehensive report on this legislative change, detailing its potential impact and how it could bolster the efficacy of international legal cooperation. More information is in Tiana Cole’s report.

