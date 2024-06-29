Sunday, June 30, 2024
FULCRUM LNG IDENTIFIED AS PARTNER IN GUYANA’S SECOND GAS PROJECT VP SAYS STATE IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has indicated that preliminary discussions are underway between the state, Fulcrum LNG, and Exxon Mobil to assess the viability of Guyana’s second gas project. Antonio Dey will provide further details on these discussions and the potential impact of this new project.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
