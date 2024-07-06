Sunday, July 7, 2024
HomeNewsFULL ACCESS TO FIRE HYDRANTS AND FAULTY HOSE COMPLICATED BUSH LOT FIRE...
News

FULL ACCESS TO FIRE HYDRANTS AND FAULTY HOSE COMPLICATED BUSH LOT FIRE CONTAINMENT – GUYANA FIRE SERVICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
150

The absence of a nearby fire hydrant and malfunctioning equipment significantly impeded firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the devastating fire at Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, which tragically resulted in loss of life. For a more detailed account of the incident, stay tuned for the report by Kerese Gonsalves.

Previous article
HEALTH MINISTRY LAUNCHES FILARIA ELIMINATION CAMPAIGN FOR REGIONS 3 AND 4
Next article
LOW SAYS INTER-COMPANY CHARGES BETWEEN EXXONMOBIL AND PARTNERS CAN LEAD TO INFLATION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

SARA DISSOLVED; SENIOR OFFICIALS SENT PACKING

WORKS ON DEPLORABLE MON REPOS E C D ROADS EXPECTED TO...