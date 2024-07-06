FULL ACCESS TO FIRE HYDRANTS AND FAULTY HOSE COMPLICATED BUSH LOT FIRE CONTAINMENT – GUYANA FIRE SERVICE

The absence of a nearby fire hydrant and malfunctioning equipment significantly impeded firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the devastating fire at Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, which tragically resulted in loss of life. For a more detailed account of the incident, stay tuned for the report by Kerese Gonsalves.
