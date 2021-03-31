Fully vaccinated persons still need to produce negative COVID-19 test when travelling- Minister Anthony

To date, over 30,000 persons in the country have benefitted from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations and while these vaccines are presently being offered to individuals aged 40 and above in addition to frontline healthcare workers, persons desirous of international travelling still need to produce a negative COVID-19 test.

This is according to Guyana’s Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, who during the daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday (today) explained that regardless or not if a person is fully vaccinated he/she is required to have the PCR testing and antigen testing as required by the country to which the person is travelling.

“While the vaccines would help to reduce the severity of the Covid-19 disease, it does not stop Covid-19 infection.”

Meanwhile, in relation to imported COVID-19 cases, since Guyana reopened its borders late last year, there have been 48 imported cases recorded, the Health Minister stated.

“Since the reopening of the airports to international travel, we have detected 48 cases…most of them we detected at the two international airports.”

However, it was noted that since the reopening of the Guyana-Suriname border, local authorities have not detected any positive COVID-19 cases.

To date, Guyana has recorded more than 10,000 positive cases with a death toll of 231.