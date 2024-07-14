FURTHER ACTION ON FRAUD AND CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST THOMAS, MOHAMMEDS DEPENDENT ON INFORMATION REQUESTED FROM US – MIN BENN

Following recent sanctions imposed by the United States on the Mohameds and Mae Thomas for fraud and corruption, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has stated that any further actions by Guyana will depend on receiving crucial information from US authorities. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the situation, including the nature of the sanctions, the information expected from the US, and potential next steps by the Guyanese government.

Like this: Like Loading...