Sunday, July 14, 2024
HomeNewsFURTHER ACTION ON FRAUD AND CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST THOMAS, MOHAMMEDS DEPENDENT ON...
News

FURTHER ACTION ON FRAUD AND CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST THOMAS, MOHAMMEDS DEPENDENT ON INFORMATION REQUESTED FROM US – MIN BENN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
260

Following recent sanctions imposed by the United States on the Mohameds and Mae Thomas for fraud and corruption, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has stated that any further actions by Guyana will depend on receiving crucial information from US authorities. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the situation, including the nature of the sanctions, the information expected from the US, and potential next steps by the Guyanese government.

Previous article
PPP/C SHOULD BE BANISHED FOR GOV’T BECAUSE OF CORRUPTION – OPPOSITION
Next article
JAGDEO PERTURBED AT EXXON’S RESPONSE TO HIS CONFLICT OF INTEREST CLAIMS AGAINST AFC LEADER NIGEL HUGHES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“Guyana will spare no effort in defending its sovereignty” – Pres....

DUO CHARGED FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER