Nirvana Wimal from Success Elementary fell a mere three marks short of a perfect score at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment. However, her performance still earned her the accolade of
Guyana’s top student. Nightly News spoke to Wimal and other high achievers who shared their examination success stories. Amel Griffith reports.
FUTURE TEACHER NIRVANA WIMAL TOPS COUNTRY AT NGSA
