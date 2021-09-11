Ganja and Pall mall cigarettes found in NA Prison kitchen area

During a search at the New Amsterdam Prison on Saturday, officers found , a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics along with ten packs of Pall Mall cigarettes in the Prison’s kitchen area.

The Police were subsequently summoned to the Prison, and the suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 197 grams.

The cannabis along with the ten packs of Pall Mall cigarettes were taken to the Central Police Station where it has been lodged.

Related