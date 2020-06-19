“Ganja” in bulky parcels stashed in bag, hidden inside unfinished building

Nine (9) bulky parcels, each containing a quantity of “ganja”, were discovered inside of a bag this afternoon at an abandoned concrete structure along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that around 13:00h today, ranks of the Guyana Police Force, while acting on information swooped down at 13th Street Dazzle Housing Scheme, ECD, where they discovered the narcotics.

According to the police, while conducting a search at the unfinished concrete structure, ranks noticed a bag.

Upon investigating its contents, they discovered the nine (9) parcels with cannabis weighing 9,525 grammes in total.

Upto press time, no arrests have been made in connection with the find. Investigations into the matter continue.