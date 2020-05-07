Ganja in ‘dry’ coconuts lands Porknocker in lockups

–man nabbed at Bartica Stelling with 2,018 grammes of cannabis in 10 coconuts

A 37-year-old Porknocker was arrested yesterday after cops discovered a quantity of ganja stashed in 10 “dry” coconuts that was in the man’s possession at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The man, who hails from Den Amstel Public Road, Region Three ( Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), had reportedly just disembarked a vessel that transported him from Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Around 09:15 on Tuesday, ranks approached the man and escorted him to the Bartica Police Station, where a search was conducted on his person and his belongings.

Reports are that a bag that the porknocker was carrying contained vegetables and 10 “dry” coconuts and during the search, the police became suspicious, after noticing that the coconuts appeared to have been ‘unusual’ in appearance.

This prompted the ranks to further scrutinize the coconuts and upon closer examination they discovered that the “eye” of each coconut appeared to have been dug out. The weight of each coconut was also heavier than expected.

As such, the policemen cracked open the coconuts and discovered a quantity of cannabis seeds, stems and leaves in each.

The porknocker was told of the offence, cautioned, then arrested. He subsequently claimed ownership of the marijuana.

According to the police, the ganja inside of each coconut was weighed in the presence of the suspect and totaled 2,018 grammes.

The cannabis was sealed and lodged at the police station while the man remains in custody pending charges.

