‘Ganja’ in Ziploc bags lands labourer, reputed wife in lockups

A labourer and his reputed wife have found themselves in hot water after the cops discovered a quantity of ganja portioned off in small packets stashed inside a bedroom in the couple’s home.

Reports are that around 05:15h on Friday, ranks who were tipped off, ventured to the residence of the duo in the Ankerville village, Corentyne, Berbice, to conduct a search for narcotics.

Shortly after their arrival at that location, the cops found a bulky parcel inside one of the bedrooms in the house and upon searching to determine its contents, they discovered a quantity of cannabis inside of 174 small sized Ziploc bags.

According to the police, the bags contained 230 grammes of ganja in total.

The man, along with his spouse, were detained and are expected to be charged soon.

Investigations into the matter continue.