GARNETT STREET WOMAN WANTED BY POLICE FOR FRAUD

Police Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon issued a wanted bulletin for Amrita Bahadur. Bahadur is wanted in connection of obtaining money by false pretense in Georgetown between June 2021 and February 2022.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Amrita Bahadur, whose last known address was 155 Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown is being asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6977 225-3061, 225-3650, 911 or the nearest police station.

